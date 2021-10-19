Nicole Kidman Gets the Last Laugh and Embodies Lucille Ball in Biopic Trailer

Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, which arrives in theaters on December 10th, and hits Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.

While her casting caused a stir from some who thought the Australian (and Oscar winner) wasn’t fit to star as the beloved comedic actress icon, she gets the last laugh as she showcases in the new teaser for the biopic.

Although the clip doesn’t feature much of Kidman on screen, she narrates it. “I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System. The biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris Tobacco, Westinghouse,” Kidman says as Ball. “I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing. I work side-by-side with my husband who is genuinely impressed by me. And all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row. And then do it again next year.”

Kidman as Ball continues, explaining that she did the show so she and husband Desi Arnaz (portrayed by Javier Bardem) could be together. “I didn’t know it was going to be a hit,” she adds as the trailer gives the first good and convincing look at the actress in the role.

Tony Hale, J.K. Simmons, and Jake Lacy also star in the film.