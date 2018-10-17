Nicole Kidman Plays Brooding Detective in ‘Destroyer’ Trailer

Nicole Kidman plays a detective outrunning her demons in the new trailer for crime-thriller Destroyer. The Oscar-winning actress plays LAPD investigator Erin Bell in two timelines: as a young, idealistic cop working undercover with a gang in the California desert; and years later, as a grizzled veteran, working through her memories of a past tragedy as she investigates an unexplained murder.

The clip opens with Bell trudging through snow with her daughter on her shoulders. The preview jumps back and forth through time, showing the protagonist brandishing a gun during a bank robbery and opening up about her pent-up angst. “I’m mad. I’m still mad. It’s burned a circuit in my brain,” she says, adding later, “I just want to do one good thing.”

Karyn Kusama directed the film, which sees a limited theatrical release on December 25th before opening wide in January. Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany and Bradley Whitford round out the cast.

Kidman, who has already generated Oscar buzz following the film’s premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about tackling a new style of character in Destroyer.

“I grew up on these kind of films. I watched [Al] Pacino play these roles; I watched all of the men in the ’70s get the chance to do it, but I don’t have a female [equivalent],” she said at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. “That’s exciting as an actress to get the chance to do that. This character is also so far removed from me, so that’s part of the appeal as an actor: going to places I haven’t been given the chance to go. I’m all about finding characters and stories that [make me] go, ‘This is new, but it’s still emotionally relevant.'”