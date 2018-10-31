Nicolas Cage on Why His First Superhero Costume Did Not Go Well

Nicolas Cage reminisces about the first time he wore a superhero costume and the traumatic Halloween that followed in this exclusive video from Rolling Stone. According to the Mandy actor, he was five or six-years-old when his grandmother bought Cage and his other brother Batman costumes on Halloween.

“Just beautiful Batman costumes with masks and beautiful capes and yellow utility belts,” Cage remembered to Rolling Stone. “But for some reason they lost my cape – I had the costume and the mask, but no cape – and they gave me this drab green plaid blanket, and said, ‘That’ll be good enough, won’t it Nicky?’ And they tied it on me and it was scratching… It just wasn’t good enough. It was subpar. I was very upset about it.”

Cage added, “That was the first time I wore a superhero costume.”

Of course, the actor would go on to don the costumes of Marvel’s Ghost Rider and Kick-Ass’ Big Daddy on the big screen, as well as the Man of Steel in the never-made Superman Lives.