Watch Nicolas Cage Encounter Alien Life in ‘Color Out of Space’ Trailer

RLJ Entertainment has released the first trailer for Color Out of Space, a new alien invasion movie starring Nicolas Cage. The initial clip suggests a tense, pensive take on a sci-fi thriller, with lots of dream-like visuals and suspenseful scenes.

The film was directed by Richard Stanley and written by Stanley and Scarlett Aramis from H.P. Lovecraft’s classic short story. The official synopsis notes, “After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a living nightmare.”

Joely Richardson co-stars as Gardner’s wife, and the film also features Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Josh C. Waller, Q’orianka Kilcher and Tommy Chong. Color Out of Space is in theaters January 24, 2020.

Cage is currently starring in action movie Primal, which follows a big game hunter who is up against a mercenary killer. The film opens in the U.S. November 8th.