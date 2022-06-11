New York Nico’s Directorial Debut Is Exactly What You’d Picture: Funny Ass Chaos

Extreme, hilarious chaos is what’s to be expected from Nicolas Heller’s upcoming short Out of Order. Does the director’s name not ring a bell? Try New York Nico, the self-proclaimed “unofficial talent scout of New York City,” who has used Instagram — where he boasts more than 908,000 followers — to capture the city’s kookiest, funniest people on the street.

Nico’s new film captures exactly that — but this time follows a 30-year-old, played by Kareem Rahma, who just really needs to poop before a big date. (The movie’s title, Out of Order, pays homage to the famous excuse for folks not letting you use their toilet.)

The trailer offers a one-minute glimpse, backed by the soundtrack of Frank Sinatra’s “New York New York,” of the bowel-moved protagonist as he runs across the city trying to find a restroom as he encounters dozens of NYC’s kookiest individuals.

Gorilla Nems, the originator of “bing bong,” makes an appearance. Tiger Hood, the Tiger Woods of the streets, joins in too. And Wayne Diamond, the hella-tanned fashion designer from Uncut Gems appears in the movie as well. Fans will see the likes of Matthew Silver (the Italian dude who loves saying “Mozarella” online and goes by Lil Mo), Yo Chill, Silk Nik, and Tommy the Nose are also in the film.

“You got dooky on your pants, man,” Tiger Hood tells Rahma’s character to end the trailer for the film that premieres on June 11.

The Tribeca Film Festival-selected short was written by Rahma, while it was produced by Yasir Masood and executive produced by Theodore Liouliakis.