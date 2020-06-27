Trailers of the Week: ‘Greenland,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Little Voice’ and More

All I Can Say

Comprised of the late singer’s self-recorded video footage, the new film’s trailer shows Blind Melon’s Shannon Hoon laying down vocals for the bands 1992 hit, “No Rain.” Part historical record and part diary, the film shows some of Hoon’s milestone moments – including the birth of his daughter to seeing himself on the cover of Rolling Stone – from his own perspective. However, Hoon didn’t only press record during times of celebration: the teaser shows Hoon relapsing from sobriety. Even in the last few hours before his death following an overdose, Hoon had the tape running, capturing his life in an unflinching way. (June 26th)

Brave New World

New London: A place of pure happiness – free of hunger, violence, or any other societal ills – so long as you stick to the regimen of taking a drug called soma. When John the Savage (portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich) leaves behind the Savage Lands for a chance to join the utopia, he quickly notices that just behind the happiness lurks something sinister. While the teaser doesn’t reveal just what John discovers, it’s clear that New London’s leaders are prepared to go to great lengths to keep John from disturbing the (sedated) peace. (July 15th)

Greenland

Light-hearted newscasters share the word of a comet due to pass Earth, which they’ve nick-named Clark. Though it doesn’t take long before they’re proven horribly mistaken about the nature of the comet’s threat. Gerard Butler plays a father determine to protect his family – a job that becomes more and more impossible as fragments from the comet wreck havoc over their town. Safety bunkers in Greenland are the only semblance of hope, but inexplicably destroyed cargo planes and chilling orders to take shelter in a shelterless landscape make the destination seem like a far off wish. (August)

Hamilton

Broadway remains shut down, but on Disney+, there will soon be a way to experience Hamilton once more. The film adaptation of the musical was made possible by Director Thomas Kail’s recordings of the show which were then edited together. The trailer showcases a moving performance by the original cast members, including Renee Elise Goldberry, Leslie Odom Jr., and Lin-Manuel Miranda among others. (July 3)

Little Voice

After all the odd jobs that go into trying to make ends meet on rent and her brother’s medical bills, Bess King (portrayed by Brittany O’Grady) sets her music aside just for herself. Though as the trailer hints, there’s plenty of people in her life (some of whom are wrapped up in a love triangle) encouraging her to turn down the volume on her inner critic and play for the world. The Apple TV+ series features new original music by Sara Bareilles, which is teased throughout the ew clip. (July 10th)

Muppets Now

Kermit the Frog – and “Joe from legal” – have an announcement: The Muppets are back for a new Disney+ series. While Joe advises Kermit not to leak any details surrounding the show’s celebrity guests, we can catch sight of Seth Rogan, Aubrey Plaza, and RuPaul joining Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the gang for some improv-sketch fun. (July 31st)

Showbiz Kids

A group of former child-actors comes together for a new HBO documentary showcasing what goes on behind the success and stardom. For some families, that meant dipping into their savings. For others, the realization that parents can’t always protect their children came all too early. In interview footage, Evan Rachel Wood says, “Any industry that has that much power and is that competitive starts to become, ‘Well, who can take the most abuse?”(July 14)

Waiting for the Barbarians

Mark Rylance stars as the unnamed Magistrate in the film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s novel. Nearing retirement, the Magistrate is met with the arrival of Colonel Joll (Portrayed by Johnny Depp) who is deeply committed to keeping the “barbarians” out of their settlement. However, as Joll increasingly indulges in his tendency for torture, the Magistrate begins to doubt the integrity of the empire — especially after encountering a girl tortured by Joll. The Magistrate journeys into the desert to return the girl to her family, while the question of his own loyalty weighs on him. (August 7)