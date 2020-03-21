Trailers of the Week: ‘Inheritance,’ ‘Run,’ ‘Upload,’ and More

Inheritance

When Lauren’s powerful, wealthy father passes away, she’s left with anything but a typical inheritance. Instead of a secure future, Lauren (portrayed by Lilly Collins) is now the keeper of her dad’s deep-running secrets – starting with a man held captive in an underground tunnel. Her father’s passing doesn’t make Lauren’s search for truth any easier. The teaser ends with a recording of her father saying, “The truth must stay buried.” But if Lauren has things her way, it won’t. (May 15)

Run

The new HBO series produced by Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings two exes back together as a result of a 17-year-old pact launched by a one-word text: ‘RUN.’ Billy (portrayed by Domhnall Gleeson) and Ruby (portrayed by Merritt Wever) drop everything to meet each other at Grand Central Station and flee their lives. “This is unforgivable,” Ruby says of their choice. Billy is less worried. “People forgive all sorts.” (April 12)

The True History of the Kelly Gang

Justin Kurzel’s upcoming film puts a new spin on old Australian folklore. Based on Peter Carey’s novel, the film charts the life of Ned Kelly (portrayed by George MacKay) as he grows up among the unforgiving badlands. The gritty teaser highlights Ned’s mother’s decision to sell him to a bushranger along with his evolution into the “coldest bloody murderer ever.” However, Ned adds, “others knowing the truth would call me a hero.” (April 24)

Upload

After a near-fatal car crash, Nathan (portrayed by Robbie Amell) is given a choice: fight for his life in the operating room or undergo an upload. He chooses the latter, which brings us to Lakeview, a luxurious digital afterlife. The clip teases plenty of satire of our digital age, including a scene where Nathan is denied a cup of coffee because – sorry! – that qualifies as an in-app purchase. There’s also the promise of a little VR romance between Nathan and Nora (portrayed by Andy Allo), the customer service rep helping him through. (May 1)