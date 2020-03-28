 Trailers: 'Bad Education,' Defending Jacob,' 'The Great,' and More - Rolling Stone
Trailers of the Week: ‘Bad Education,’ ‘Defending Jacob,’ ‘The Great,’ and More

From a father’s choice between justice and family loyalty to an empress’ plot against her husband — your week in movie trailers

BADED_29OCT18_0125.RAF

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney in BAD EDUCATION

JoJo Whilden/HBO

 

Bad Education

Embezzlement, corruption, and a student journalist: one school district’s scandal won’t stay hidden. Based on real events, superintendent Frank Tassone (portrayed Hugh Jackman) scrambles to protect the district’s successes – and himself. But he’s not the only one implicated; Pam Gluckin (portrayed by Allison Janney) is also under fire. The clip teases a tearful Pam saying, “I’m ashamed of my actions. I’m ashamed of myself. There’s no excuse for it.” To which Ray Romano’s character deadpans, “Well, the sociopathy.” (Apr. 25)

Defending Jacob

The new Apple TV+ series (based on William Landay’s novel) gives one father a life-defining choice: uphold the oath of justice he took as an assistant district attorney, or clear his accused son’s name at whatever cost. The chilling trailer hints that Chris Evans’ character chooses the latter, even as he and his wife (portrayed by Michelle Dockery) start to have doubts about their son’s innocence. “Lawyers have boundaries,” he says in a voiceover. “I don’t. Not anymore.”  (Apr. 24)

The Great

Before Catherine the Great’s long reign over Russia, Catherine (portrayed by Elle Fanning) was just another girl trapped in an arranged marriage to “an idiot.” The Hulu series promises plenty of absurdity, mostly in the form of Emperor Peter III (portrayed by Nicholas Hoult). “I’m the most loved ruler in Russian history!” Peter brags to a crowd while hanged corpses swing in the background. “Don’t worry about the bodies,” he adds. As Catherine worries more and more about what she’s gotten herself into, she learns that she’s next in line should Peter die. As history proves, she won’t be stuck in the background forever. (May 15)

I Know This Much Is True 

Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel is getting the HBO series treatment. The heartwrenching clip gives a look into the bond between two twin brothers – both portrayed by Mark Ruffalo – as they brave the inner and outer turmoils that come with mental illness. An “incident” forces Thomas (who copes with paranoid schizophrenia) into an institution and leads Dominick to find new ways to protect and connect with his brother. In a tearful moment, Dominick says, “You don’t just give up on the people you love.” (Apr. 27)

Survive the Night 

Rich (portrayed by Chad Michael Murray) thought that being sued by a patient was his biggest crisis. When armed criminals follow him home and hold his family hostage, the lawsuit is the least of his worries. With the lives of his wife, daughter and father all on the line, Rich is forced to operate – in his home – on one of the wounded runaways. When one of the criminals warns Rich’s father (portrayed by Bruce Willis) not to “try anything,” that’s Willis’ cue to let a little hell break loose.  (May 22)

