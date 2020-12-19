Trailers of the Week: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Palmer’ and More

Bridgerton

It’s the social season in Regency-era London, and all is fair in love and war. In the latest teaser for Shonda Rhimes’ new drama, the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) promises to share every scandal of the season in her gossip pamphlet. It appears that Lady Whisltedown will have her eye on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover), who makes her debut in the marriage market only to have suitors brushed away by her brother. In an effort to boost her odds when it comes to love, Daphne strikes up a deal with the committed bachelor Duke Hastings (Regé-Jean Page); the two pretend to fall in love in order to make her other potential suitors jealous – and to keep everyone else off his back. (December 25th)

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

“In the eighties, there was a lifestyle of celebration, and coke was a part of that lifestyle,” a man says in a voiceover. “When crack came along, it changed everything about the black community.” The new Netflix documentary goes beyond examining how the crack epidemic affected people’s lives to delve into the more sinister origins of the crisis itself, highlighting the widespread corruption in how both the government and the law enforcement handled the situation. (January 11th)

Letterkenny, Season Nine

Hulu’s cult Canadian comedy series is back for a new season, full of fist-fights, shirtless soldiers, and rowdy DJs. The gang debates the vulgarity of the word “taste,” different dating strategies, and the odds of hooking up with a cousin. The ninth season also brings a competing restaurant to town, a newly invented energy drink, and a renaissance of sleepover activities. (December 26th)

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

In 1985, it was the summer of fear in glamourous Los Angeles. Serial killer Richard Ramirez was terrorizing the city on a spree of murders and sexual assaults. To complicate the matter, his attacks followed no pattern – something the law enforcement had never seen before. Young, old, men, women – everyone was in danger. The new Netflix documentary combines archival footage with first-person interviews for the definitive telling of the “Night Stalker” saga. (January 13th)

Nomadland

Fern (Frances McDormand) is a modern-day nomad, though not entirely by choice. After losing everything during the Great Recession, there doesn’t appear to be anything left for her in the rural Nevada town where she once made her life. Fern decides to live out of her van as a nomad, traveling through the American west and taking work where she can, like in an Amazon warehouse. “I’m not homeless,” Fern explains to a teenage girl in the new clip. “I’m just houseless. Not the same thing, right?” (February 19th)

Palmer

Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) used to know the support of his entire town back in his high school football days. Twelve years later, that feeling is gone due to a criminal conviction that put him behind bars. As he tries to build his life again, he finds himself caring for Sam, a seven-year-old child. Sam’s mother, a neighbor to Palmer’s grandmother, skipped town. Palmer may be an outsider, but that doesn’t stop Sam from bonding with him – especially because Sam knows what it’s like to be on the outside; preferring tea parties and butterfly wings to traditionally masculine pursuits, Sam is targeted for being different. Together, Palmer and Sam try to make their own futures. (January 29th)

The World’s a Little Blurry

Some of Billie Eilish’s biggest accomplishments flash onto the screen: 141 Nominations, 137 Million Followers, 55 Billion Streams, plus Five Grammy awards. In between each accolade, however, we see glimpses into Eilish’s every-day life: passing her driver’s test, getting her first car, and even climbing into her parent’s bed when she’s feeling scared. The new Apple TV Plus documentary follows Eilish and her family as they try to strike the balance between her pop-stardom and teenage life. (February 26th)