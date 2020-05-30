Trailers of the Week: ‘F Is for Family,’ ‘Lenox Hill,’ ‘NOS4A2’ and More

F Is for Family, Season Four

The animated comedy’s new season promises plenty of Lamaze classes, brawls on the hockey rink, and a lifetime’s worth of family resentment. As Frank Murphy (voiced by Bill Burr) prepares for the birth of his fourth child, he’s confronted by the return of his absent father and the unresolved emotions that resurface as a result. For the Murphy family, these father-and-son feuds slip into the next generation as Frank struggles to raise his own kids. (June 12th)

Lenox Hill

The new Netflix docuseries gives an intimate look into the lives of four doctors working at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital as they fight for the lives of their patients. While the series was filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in the United States, its footage still captures the selflessness of essential health care workers. “Everything we do here is for the patient,” says one doctor in the clip. “Humanity, empathy — that has to drive the decision-making.” (June 10th)

NOS4A2, Season Two

Picking up eight years after the events of Season One, Season Two finds Vic (portrayed by Ashleigh Cummings) and Richard Manx (portrayed by Zachary Quinto) in a high-stakes battle between good and evil. The teaser highlights Vic’s young son Wayne asking about Manx after seeing a news report about his death. This news turns out to be false (given Manx’s immortality) and it’s not long before Manx, who has a proclivity for stealing the souls of children, tries to use Wayne as a means to get to Vic. In a haunting final clip, Manx stands with Wayne before the twinkling lights of Christmasland. (June 21st)

Royalties

Sara (portrayed by Kether Donohue) and Pierce (portrayed by Darren Criss) are a songwriting duo on a winning streak, though they have their share of toss-out ideas. When Pierce writes a breakup song from the dumper’s point of view, Sara gives him a quick breakup song education. “That’s not how a breakup song works,” she says. “The song is never about the dumper.” The show entails 10 new original songs, and each episode features a real-life artist portraying exaggerated versions of themselves, including Mark Hamill, Jennifer Coolidge, Rufus Wainwright, and Julianne Hough. (June 1st)

Run With the Hunted

The new thriller’s teaser opens with Oscar (portrayed by Michael Pitt) staging an armed robbery of a grocery store. As the following flashbacks indicate, this is far from his first crime. It’s revealed that Oscar killed a man when he was just a boy in order to defend his childhood best friend, and as a result, he ran away from home only to find a life of corruption. Fifteen years later, his best friend Loux hasn’t forgotten what Oscar did for her. After taking a job helping a private investigator, Loux is determined to find the lost boy that saved her life. (June 26th)

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Andrew Fried revisits the early days of the upbeat, improv hip-hop group in a new documentary. From their first performances in dingy New York basements to present-day reflections on the group’s cultural impact, the members (Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, and Thomas Kail) share in the joys of their journey. “This was before Hamilton — Heights doesn’t happen if it isn’t for this,” says Christopher Jackson. “It’s a nucleus of a lot of that creative energy.” (June 5th)