×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Hear Lil Uzi Vert, YNW Melly 'Pull Up' With Lil Keed on New Song Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Drama, Drugs and a Dutch Painting: Watch ‘The Goldfinch’ Trailer

Film based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel stars Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, more

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Guilt, grief, violence, drugs and a Dutch masterpiece fuel a young man’s remarkable odyssey in the trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch.

Directed by Brooklyn filmmaker John Crowley, The Goldfinch stars Ansel Elgort as Theo Decker, who, at 13 years old, watches his mother die in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While Theo survives the attack, in the ensuing chaos, he takes the piece of art his mother had most wanted him to see, Carel Fabritius 1654 painting of a small bird on a perch, The Goldfinch.

Theo carries The Goldfinch with him over the course of his life, and while the trailer is light on plot specifics, it captures the grand, yet turbulent scope of his journey.

Related

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (788096gs)'To Die For' - Nicole Kidman, Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix, Alison Folland.ITV ARCHIVESuzanne (Nicole Kidman) is a weathergirl on a local TV station who longs to be a high flying star on Network television.She marries local boy Tony Maretto (Matt Dillon) whose family are highly suspicious of her true intentions.Her ambition leads her to the local high school where she meets a group of young drop outs.When her husband becomes a hindrance,she seduces one of the group,Jimmy (Joaquin Phoenix) and persuades them all to murder Tony.But will her in law's Italian background turn out to be more influential than she thought?
Revisiting Hours: Murder, Sexism and the Nightly News -- 'To Die For'
'The Upside' Review: French Feel-Good Comedy Gets Hart-Felt Remake

The Goldfinch boasts an all-star cast that also includes Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Finn Wolfhard, Oakes Fegley and Aneurin Barnard. The film is expected to open September 13th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad