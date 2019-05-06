Kids Fight Alien Invaders in Thrilling New Trailer for ‘Rim of the World’

Four misfit teens set out to save the world from aliens in the new trailer for Netflix’s new sci-fi film, Rim of the World, out May 24th.

Directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels, The Babysitter), Rim of the World centers around a group of kids — Alex, ZhenZhen, Dariush and Gabriel — who meet at summer camp and must band together when aliens suddenly invade Earth. After a dying soldier entrusts them with a crypto key that can activate a satellite defense system, the kids must figure out a way to travel to the nearest space center while avoiding their attackers.

The clip teases plenty of summer blockbuster action as the aliens wreak havoc and Alex, ZhenZhen, Dariush and Gabriel embark on their quest. There are also plenty of clever referential quips, like when the spaceships first appear and Gabriel shouts, “It’s Independence Day!” prompting an oblivious Dariush to reply, “It’s June, Gabriel!”

Rim of the World stars Jack Gore as Alex, Miya Cech as ZhenZhen, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Dariush and Alessio Scalzotto as Gabriel.