See Sylvester Stallone Blow People Up in New ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Trailer

Sylvester Stallone readies himself for revenge with knives, machine guns and landmines in the new trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, the actor’s first Rambo movie in 11 years. Most of the action seems to take place on Rambo’s farm-like compound, where he’s protecting his niece. “All she’s got is me,” he says, between shots of him cocking a semiautomatic rifle and building a device that punctures tires. Throughout the clip, scenes from previous Rambo movies — starting with 1982’s First Blood — flicker between fireballs.

Elsewhere in the trailer, there are scenes of soldiers marching through fire to Rambo’s barn and the Vietnam vet blasting baddies in some sort of underground tunnel system (the existence of which really ought to be explained in the movie, because it’s doubtful most farms need tunnels). “I’m gonna tear you apart,” Rambo mumbles at one point, stretching an arrow out on his bow.

The film, which will hit theaters on September 20th, also features Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Adrianna Barraza, among others. Filmmaker Adrian Grunberg, whose credits include working as the assistant director on Narcos and Jack Reacher, helmed the picture. Stallone, who directed 2008’s Rambo, cowrote the screenplay with Matthew Cirulnick, who, incidentally, has a writing credit on Eminem’s The Slim Shady Show cartoon.

The film studio, Lionsgate, is billing Last Blood as “a final mission” for the character. A previous trailer for the film, which is the fifth in the Rambo series, featured Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” on the soundtrack.