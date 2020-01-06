 Watch Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy in First 'New Mutants' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next RS Charts: Roddy Ricch Tops Artists 500 for Second Straight Week Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy Fight for Their Lives in ‘New Mutants’ Trailer

Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blue Hunt, Alice Braga co-star in ‘X-Men’ horror spin-off

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios have released the first full trailer for The New Mutants, based on the popular X-Men spin-off series. The action-horror film arrives in theaters April 3rd.

Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy both star as young mutants beginning to discover the extent of their powers through horrifying incidents. Williams, as the Scottish mutant Wolfsbane, can turn into her wolf, which she believes to be demonic. Taylor-Joy plays the Russian mutant Magik (the sister of X-Men member Colossus), who possesses sorcerer powers and once “killed 18 men, one by one.”

They’re joined by Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as their mentor Cecilia Reyes. The five young mutants are trapped in a terrifying psychiatric facility against their will, and must use their newfound powers to escape and fight for their lives.

The Fault in Our Stars filmmaker Josh Boone directed New Mutants, from a script co-penned by him and Knate Lee. Along with the other X-Men films, New Mutants was originally distributed solely by 20th Century Fox and was set to be released last year; it was pushed to its April 3rd release date following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.