Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy Fight for Their Lives in ‘New Mutants’ Trailer

Disney, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios have released the first full trailer for The New Mutants, based on the popular X-Men spin-off series. The action-horror film arrives in theaters April 3rd.

Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy both star as young mutants beginning to discover the extent of their powers through horrifying incidents. Williams, as the Scottish mutant Wolfsbane, can turn into her wolf, which she believes to be demonic. Taylor-Joy plays the Russian mutant Magik (the sister of X-Men member Colossus), who possesses sorcerer powers and once “killed 18 men, one by one.”

They’re joined by Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as their mentor Cecilia Reyes. The five young mutants are trapped in a terrifying psychiatric facility against their will, and must use their newfound powers to escape and fight for their lives.

The Fault in Our Stars filmmaker Josh Boone directed New Mutants, from a script co-penned by him and Knate Lee. Along with the other X-Men films, New Mutants was originally distributed solely by 20th Century Fox and was set to be released last year; it was pushed to its April 3rd release date following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.