Rolling Stone
Home Movies Movie News

Trailers of The Week: ‘Jeffrey Epstein,’ ‘Lance,’ ‘Unhinged,’ and More

From the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong to the world’s most extreme case of road rage — your week in movie trailers

30 for 30: LANCE 

Airing in two parts on ESPN, Lance Armstrong opens up to director Marina Zenovich in a new documentary. The clip opens with a challenging question for Armstrong: “What is the worst thing that you did?” After thinking it over, he suggests “everyone in the world needs to get this question.” The rest of the clip charts Armstrong’s journey from celebrated seven-time Tour de France winner to disgraced athlete stripped of his titles as a result of one infamous doping scandal. Armstrong’s is not the only voice telling the story; Family members, friends, critics, and members of the press also add their perspective.  (May 24th and 31st)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

The Australian comic marvels at the popularity of her previous comedy special, Nanette, in the new trailer for her highly-anticipated follow up. “I had no plans to make it in America,” Gadsby says to her audience. “If you’re here because of Nanette…why?” Elsewhere in the clip, she makes light of her use of personal trauma in comedy. “I went and put all my trauma eggs into one basket like a fucking idiot, and now here we are.” In Gadsby’s upcoming special, we can expect some “Americanized” vocab. She proclaims her love for the word “y’all,” saying, “Thank you, the South! What an ally!” (May 26th)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 

A new Netflix docuseries aims to untangle the mysterious web of money, power, and key enablers that for so long worked to cover up Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes. The clip highlights powerful interviews given by Epstein’s victims, along with archival footage of Epstein himself. A disturbing scene shows Epstein being asked if he’s ever solicited a minor for prostitution, to which he responds: “I’m gonna invoke my Fifth Amendment right.” (May 27)

Unhinged 

Rusell Crowe takes road rage to a whole new level. What starts as a tense verbal exchange in a traffic jam between Crowe’s unnamed character and a woman named Rachel (portrayed by Caren Pistorius), rapidly escalates into a life-or-death chase. Feeling downtrodden, Crowe’s character is determined to teach this woman just how bad a ‘bad day’ can truly feel. The film is scheduled to be the first film to open in movie theatres across the United States “in accordance with state public-health department safety guidelines.” (July 1)

