Trailers of the Week: ‘Extraction,’ ‘Kubrick by Kubrick,’ ‘This Is Stand-Up’ and More

Extraction

The new Netflix film boasts two massively powerful drug lords, one kidnapped child, and a whole lot of over-the-top violence. Chris Hemsworth portrays Tyler Rake, a mercenary tasked with rescuing Ovi (portrayed by Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the captive son of one of the drug lords. While the teaser reveals that the mission is a success, it turns out that one job only leads to another, more difficult one: actually keeping Ovi alive. For Tyler and Ovi, surviving requires risk. Tyler shoves the boy from one roof to another and throws him from a moving car to evade those who want him dead. (April 24th)

Kubrick by Kubrick

“A work of fiction, you have to have conflict. If there isn’t a problem in a story, it can almost by definition not be a story.” The voice of the late director Stanley Kubrick plays through a retro tape recorder. In an upcoming film, Kubrick tells his own life story through footage that spans over the course of thirty years. The clip highlights memorabilia from his films Heavy Metal Jacket, Lolita, and A Clockwork Orange, plus interviews with Shelley Duvall and Malcolm McDowell. The film is set to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, for which a date has not yet been set.

This Is Stand-Up

“I was funny right out the womb,” says Jamie Foxx. “The doctor goes, ‘Oh, this motherfucker’s funny!” Foxx is joined by Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Kirson, and Ricky Gervais for Comedy Central’s new documentary film, an ode to stand-up comedy. The film includes over 100 interviews and was made over the course of five years. “Comedy is the most fantastic medicine you could ever imagine,” says Haddish. “Not just for the audience, but for the comedian.” (April 12th)

The Trip To Greece

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon follow in Odysseus’ footsteps yet again. This time, the pair travel to Greece, sharing culinary experiences, the wonders of historical sights, and a few friendly arguments. The new Michael Winterbottom-directed film is the final follow-up to their previous journeys throughout England, Spain, and Italy. (May 22nd)