Trailers of the Week: ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music,’ ‘Utopia,’ ‘The Weight of Gold,’ and More

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) aren’t exactly on track to fulfill their duty of writing the song that will unite the world. For starters, they each have marriages that need fixing, and their idea of joint couples therapy doesn’t seem very promising. Plus, their band, Wyld Stallyns, receives more grimaces than applause. With no world-uniting material on their hands, they resort back to time travel to steal the song from their future selves. This time, they aren’t the only ones traveling by telephone booth; their daughters are making their way through history, too. (September 1st)

His Dark Materials, Season Two

The new season of the HBO fantasy series finds Lyra (portrayed by Dafne Keen) in an unfamiliar city; in an unfamiliar world, for that matter, where she meets an orphan, Will (portrayed by Amir Wilson), who recognizes her as a fellow outsider. In this new realm, Lyra is trailed by many — some benevolent, and some who wish to do her harm. With Will by her side, the two teens are immersed in a greater battle and journey closer to their fates. (Fall 2020)

Immigration Nation

The new Netflix documentary gives the public unprecedented access to what goes on behind the scenes of ICE operations, as well as a personal look into the lives of immigrant families who are living with the fear and consequences that come with being targeted by ICE. The film sheds insights on tensions within ICE itself. One ICE agent says, “I can’t tell you how exhausting it is day in, day out, to be putting cuffs on people doing exactly what I would do in their situation.” On the other hand, another ICE agent bluntly says, “The government didn’t hire me for my moral views.” (August 3rd)

Oliver Sacks: His Own Life

The new film explores the life of Oliver Sacks, whose compassion and dedication medicine launched his career as the first public intellectual in the field. “His writing brought back a central aspect of medicine: Treat the person and not the disease,” says one admirer. Elsewhere in the clip, Sacks’ curiosity and compassion are traced back to his relationship with his brother Micheal, who was diagnosed with Schizophrenia. Sacks says, “much of my life has been spent trying to imagine what it’s like trying to be another human being.”

Utopia

As wildfires rage on the TV news, a voiceover laments that “we have no idea what the end of the world is going to bring.” However, a few select comic book fans have an idea. Ian (portrayed by Dan Byrd), Becky (portrayed by Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (portrayed by Jessica Rothe), Wilson (portrayed by Desmin Borges) and Grant (portrayed by Javon “Wanna” Walton) are devout Utopia readers, and as the world unravels, they begin to realize that within the pages of their favorite comic are secret messages that predict the upheaval going on around them. (Fall 2020)

The Weight of Gold

For Michael Phelps, Shaun White, Sasha Cohen and other celebrated Olympic athletes, their whole lives – from childhood to adulthood – were building up to the sheer seconds that determined their Olymp accomplishments. However, after the medals and the media attention came an empty feeling. “We’re just so lost,” Phelps says. “A good 80%, maybe more, go through some kind of post-Olympic depression.” Phelps and his peers open up about their depression in this new documentary, breaking the silence that often surrounds athletes when the topi of weakness arises. (July 29th)