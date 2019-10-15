Watch Dogs Fall in Love Over Spaghetti in New ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Trailer

Disney’s live-action remake of 1955 animated classic “Lady and the Tramp” will arrive as part of the launch of Disney+ on November 12th and there’s a new trailer to excite fans for its debut. In the latest trailer, the two beloved dogs find romance over that iconic plate of spaghetti after meeting. The adventure sees the pair of pups finding common ground after Lady is ousted from her fancy home when a new baby arrives.

Lady is voiced by Tessa Thompson while the scrappy Tramp is voiced by Justin Theroux. The film also features the voices of Janelle Monáe and Sam Elliott, and stars Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Monáe has also re-recorded the original film’s classic Peggy Lee song “He’s a Tramp” for the new movie. The filmmakers used actual rescue dogs to create the action as opposed to CGI animals, adding in visual effects to make them speak.

“Lady and the Tramp” is part of Disney+’s upcoming launch, which will include a massive array of Disney films and TV series, including a few originals like Star Wars live-action spinoff series “The Mandalorian.” The streaming service will launch in the U.S. on November 12th for $6.99 a month.