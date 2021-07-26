 'Exorcist' Trilogy in the Works, With Ellen Burstyn Returning - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next From DMX to 'Jagged Little Pill,' HBO Docuseries to Highlight Music's Historical Moments
Home Movies Movie News

New ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy Will Possess Us in 2023, Ellen Burstyn Returning

Universal Pictures and NBCUniversal’s Peacock have purchased the rights to the iconic film in a $400 million dollar deal

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
exorcist ellen burstyn trilogy

Ellen Burstyn, who starred as the mother of the demon-possessed Regan (Linda Blair) in the original, returns.

/Getty Images

Nearly 50 years after its release, The Exorcist will be made into a trilogy, The New York Times reports.

Universal Pictures and NBCUniversal’s Peacock purchased the film’s rights in partnership with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for a reported $400 million dollars. The franchise will be directed by David Gordon Green, who worked on the 2018 Halloween reboot and is slated to direct the next installment, Halloween Kills, out this fall.

The Exorcist trilogy will see the return of Ellen Burstyn, who starred as the mother of the demon-possessed Regan (Linda Blair) in the original. While it appears that Blair won’t be returning, the plot will revolve around a new possessed child, with Leslie Odom Jr. playing the father. The first film is slated to arrive in late 2023.

Universal emphasized that the trilogy will serve as a “continuation” rather than a remake. “There’s no better time to be joining forces with the team at Peacock, reuniting with the great team at Universal and finally getting to work with my friends at Blumhouse, than on this classic franchise,” Morgan Creek President’s David Robinson said in a statement. “David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Scott Teems and Peter Sattler have put together a compelling continuation of this iconic tale and I can’t wait to bring this to fans around the world.”

In This Article: Ellen Burstyn, Horror, Peacock, The Exorcist, Universal

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.