Stormtroopers Fly in Thrilling New Clip From ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C-3PO and BB-8 find themselves on the run from a squad of stormtroopers with some new tricks in a new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out December 20th.

Although just 30 seconds long, the clip teases part of a thrilling chase, with Rey and the rest of the crew speeding through a desert while trying to stave off the stormtroopers chasing after them.

Suddenly, the stormtroopers’ vehicles kick forward in a way that launches the soldiers into the air with some jetpack assistance. The unexpected move sets off a round of confusion as C-3PO frets, “Oh, they fly now,” Finn asks, incredulous, “They fly now?” and Poe responds, “They fly now!”

Check out this clip from #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. See it in theaters December 20. Get your tickets: https://t.co/EbJ0vDHKyt pic.twitter.com/ZAzp77ZLz0 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker was directed by J.J. Abrams and will mark the final installment of the nine-part Skywalker saga. The film finds Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac reprising their roles as Rey, Finn and Poe, respectively, as well as Adam Driver returning as Kylo Ren.

The movie will also star Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson and Billie Lourd, while Mark Hamill is also set to return despite the fate of Luke Skywalker at the end of The Last Jedi. The late Carrie Fisher is also expected to appear as Leia Organa via unused scenes from The Force Awakens.