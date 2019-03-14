Captain Marvel Joins Fight Against Thanos in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The Avengers prepare for one last stand against Thanos, and get some added help from a fresh ringer, in the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, out April 26th.

The clip finds Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), stranded on a spaceship, reflecting on his Iron Man origins and his failure to defeat Thanos, while on Earth, the surviving Avengers try to pick themselves up after watching half of all life disintegrate. “I keep telling everybody they should move on,” says Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). “Some do, but not us.”

The rest of the trailer finds the Avengers reassembling, with shots of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) all leaping into action. The clip even closes with an appearance from the newest Avenger, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who doesn’t flinch when Thor sends his hammer, Mjolnir, flying past her face. “I like this one,” he quips.

The stacked cast of Avengers: Endgame also features Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly, Jon Favreau. Anthony and Joe Russo directed the film.