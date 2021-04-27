Bob Ross Documentary, ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘She’s All That’ Remake Featured on Netflix’s Summer Movie Slate

Netflix has released the preview for their summer 2021 movie slate, with new movies premiering each week on the streaming platform between late April and August.

The schedule kicks off with Things Heard & Seen (April 29th), the Berman/Pulcini horror film starring Amanda Seyfried; and The Mitchells vs. the Machines (April 30th), the latest animated comedy produced by The Lego Movie filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, featuring an all-star cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Conan O’Brien, Charlyne Yi, Sasheer Zamata, Rianda, and Olivia Colman.

May will see the release of the highly anticipated adaptation of The Woman in the Window (May 14th) starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Julianne Moore, along with Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie heist film Army of the Dead (May 21st). The June slate includes the Kevin Hart-led drama Fatherhood (June 18th) and the animated historical comedy America: The Motion Picture (June 30th), which features Channing Tatum as the voice of George Washington.

In July, Netflix will release Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (exact date TBA), the feature-length conclusion to Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy of animated television series. August releases will include the third installment of The Kissing Booth franchise (August 11th) and a gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, titled He’s All That (August 27th).

Other films slated for release whose dates have yet to be announced include Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, a documentary on the iconic painter and television star; and Fear Street Trilogy, a trilogy of horror films that will premiere each month on Netflix. The platform will also be releasing a feature-length movie based on the animated series The Loud House, as well as the Sony Pictures animated movie Vivo starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.