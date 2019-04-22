Netflix’s ‘See You Yesterday’: Watch Spike Lee-Produced Time Travel Film

A high school science prodigy uses time travel to prevent the police shooting of her innocent brother in the new Spike Lee-produced film See You Yesterday. Netflix previewed the sci-fi/drama project, which debuts May 17th, with an intriguing trailer.

The clip opens with protagonists C.J. (Eden Duncan-Smith) and Sebastian (Danté Crichlow) listening to reggae on vinyl as they conduct scientific experiments and daydream of the future careers their groundbreaking invention might bring. “When we get this up and running, we gonna be out of here: Stanford, Morehouse, Spellman,” says C.J., referencing their time travel backpacks. “This is something Einstein spent his entire life trying to do,” notes Sebastian.

C.J.’s older brother, Calvin, is protective over his sibling’s future, much to her frustration. But after tragedy strikes — when an unarmed Calvin is shot and killed by the NPYD — C.J. resolves to go back and “fix it.” This builds to the film’s central plot thread: the two inventors hurtling through time in a Groundhog Day-style scenario, reliving the same pivotal moments in an effort to prevent the shooting.

Stefon Bristol directed See You Yesterday with his co-writer, Frederica Bailey. Prior to its Netflix launch, the film will premiere on May 3rd at the Tribeca Film Festival.