Vampires Rule the L.A. Party Scene in First Trailer for ‘Night Teeth’

Halloween scares come early in Netflix’s new vampire thriller Night Teeth, premiering on October 20th.

Directed by Adam Randall, the film stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as a working college student tasked with chauffeuring two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night on the town. But all is not as it seems, and he’s soon dropped into a sprawling underground of vampiric tribes on the verge of a covert war.

The trailer introduces Randall’s take on the vampire horror-thriller, teasing a story that plays like Fright Night by way of Michael Mann’s Collateral. In a statement released to Rolling Stone, the director said, “When I read the initial script for Night Teeth it was a low-budget horror movie, 90% set in a car. The story was of a young guy driving two vampires around LA, which in itself was a hugely fun idea. What excited me was the idea of combining a thrilling and comical story of Benny’s crazy night, with an expanded and more crime-focused world outside.“

“On the one hand, you have a rich, dangerous, detailed underworld of vampire crime families, gang wars, power and money… and then on the other this kid who is completely out of his element. The clashing of these two worlds, of these different genres — crime thriller, coming of age, supernatural horror — all over one night in the big city, felt like the potential for a new take on the vampire movie, something intense, funny, and a little crazy.”

The film also stars Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox.

Night Teeth releases on Netflix on October 20th.