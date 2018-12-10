Netflix Made a Fyre Festival Doc So We Can Relive the Most Disastrous Fest in History

Netflix has shared the first look at Fyre, the streaming service’s upcoming documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Using on-the-scene footage and social media posts, the teaser clip contrasts what festivalgoers to the Bahamas event expected to see – Instagram models, luxurious lodging and non-stop partying – and what they actually encountered: a near-barren island, cheese-and-bread sandwiches and all-around mayhem.

“An exclusive behind the scenes look at the infamous unraveling of the Fyre music festival,” Netflix said of the documentary, which premieres January 18th. “Created by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, Fyre was promoted as a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas featuring bikini-clad supermodels, A-List musical performances and posh amenities. Guests arrived to discover the reality was far from the promises.”

Chris Smith, who helmed the documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond about Jim Carrey on the set of Man on the Moon, directed the “first-hand look into disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves.” Fyre was produced by Library Films, VICE Studios & Jerry Media.

In October, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison on charges related to both the Fyre Festival and other counts of fraud; federal prosecutors called McFarland “the consummate con artist” prior to sentencing.

“The remorse I feel is crushing,” McFarland told the court at the time. “I lived every day with the weight of knowing that I literally destroyed the lives of my friends and family.” In addition, McFarland’s legal team said that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, meaning that he was unable to determine what was right and what was wrong.”

Additionally, two Fyre Festival attendees were awarded $5 million in damages following their ordeal.