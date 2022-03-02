 Pamela Anderson to 'Set the Record Straight' in Documentary - Rolling Stone
Pamela Anderson Is ‘Not a Victim, But a Survivor’ as She Preps Netflix Doc

The film “will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey,” according to Netflix

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 9: Celebrity Pamela Anderson attends a press conference ahead of her appearance on Channel Ten's reality TV show 'Big Brother' at the Palazzo Versace on July 9, 2008 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Anderson will enter the house this evening following a surprise eviction of one of the current housemates, who will be replaced by the former Baywatch star in a Big Brother 2 hour special 'Pamela Anderson Enters The House'. (Photo by Paul Broben/Getty Images)GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 9: Celebrity Pamela Anderson attends a press conference ahead of her appearance on Channel Ten's reality TV show 'Big Brother' at the Palazzo Versace on July 9, 2008 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Anderson will enter the house this evening following a surprise eviction of one of the current housemates, who will be replaced by the former Baywatch star in a Big Brother 2 hour special 'Pamela Anderson Enters The House'. (Photo by Paul Broben/Getty Images)

Paul Broben/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is ready to set the record straight. On Wednesday, Netflix announced an upcoming documentary film about Anderson’s “professional path and her personal journey,” straight from her perspective.

The Baywatch actress — who recently was the subject of Hulu’s biographical series Pam and Tommy — has been working on the film for “several years,” according to Netflix.

“My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” wrote the singer on a note shared on the streamer’s Twitter. “Wicked, wild, and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”

The recent Hulu series about her infamous sex tape and headline-making relationship with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee brought Anderson’s personal life to the forefront of public consumption in the last several months.

Lee gave his approval for the film, telling Entertainment Tonight that “people need to know” what’s happened. However, Anderson has yet to comment about the series, and Pam and Tommy‘s showrunners and Lily James, who plays Anderson in the series, said in they never received a response from the actress when attempting to speak to her about the show.

A source told Entertainment Weekly last month that Anderson “will never, ever watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.” The source added, “She’s happy to be focused on her philanthropic efforts and wants any press she ever gets to be about that now.”

