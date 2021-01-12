Netflix Unveils 2021 Film Schedule With Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep

Netflix has announced their complete film lineup for 2021, and it’s a doozy: The streaming service plans to release a stunning 70 feature films over the course of the year, far outpacing the annual output of traditional film studios and even other streaming platforms.

The release schedule — which, according to Deadline, includes 52 English language live-action films, 10 non-English language films, and eight animated features — is also loaded with A-list stars and directors, some of whom have signed multi-title deals with Netflix (such as Kevin Hart, who just Monday signed a nine-figure deal for four movies) and others who are appearing in one-off releases. Notable names include Leonardo DiCaprio, Denzel Washington, Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more.

DiCaprio will be making his streaming debut in Adam McKay’s upcoming comedy Don’t Look Now, which also stars Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, and Jonah Hill. Other scheduled films include Army of the Dead, a Zack Snyder-helmed zombie movie; The Harder They Fall, a Western starring Idris Elba, Regina King, and Lakeith Stanfield and produced by Jay-Z; and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, a period drama set at a Montana ranch.

Additionally, Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda will both be making their directorial debuts on the platform this year. Berry will direct Bruised, the story of a former MMA fighter struggling to regain custody of her son, while Miranda will be adapting the Jonathan Larson musical tick,tick…BOOM!