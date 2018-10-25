Watch Natalie Portman Play Pop Iconoclast in Mesmerizing ‘Vox Lux’ Trailer

Natalie Portman plays an eccentric pop star navigating the comeback trail in the mesmerizing new trailer for Vox Lux. The film will open in New York and Los Angeles December 7th, with a wider release scheduled for December 14th. The Brady Corbet-directed film tells the story of Celeste, a young woman who survives a violent tragedy then rises to pop superstardom after singing at a memorial service. Raffey Cassidy portrays the younger Celeste, while Portman takes over the role when Celeste is older, prepping a new album and attempting to reclaim her place at the top after a devastating scandal.

The Vox Lux trailer captures the film’s surreal, borderline science fictioni edge, though its also cut with moments of dark humor. Portman’s Celeste swings wildly between a pop demi-god who performs for millions on stage, a self-absorbed iconoclast who throws temper tantrums backstage and a mother doing her best to raise her daughter.

Vox Lux also stars Stacy Martin as Celeste’s songwriting sister and Jude Law as her manager. Sia composed several original songs for the film, while Scott Walker wrote the score.

Natalie Portman has been a vocal supporter of the Time’s Up movement in Hollywood. “I went from thinking, ‘I don’t have a story’ to ‘Oh, wait, I have 100 stories,’” she said in an interview with Porter magazine earlier this year. “And I think a lot of people are having these reckonings with themselves, of things that we just took for granted as, like, this part of the process.” Portman starred in many films with adult themes at an early age, including The Professional when she was 13.

“At 13 years old, the message from our culture was clear to me,” she said at the time, detailing her uncomfortable experience as a preteen on the set of her film debut, The Professional. “I felt the need to cover my body and to inhibit my expression and work in order to send my own message to the world: That I’m someone worthy of safety and respect. The response to my expression from small comments about my body to more threatening deliberate statements serve to control my behavior through an environment of sexual terrorism.”