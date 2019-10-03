Watch Natalie Portman Act Out Mad Libs With Jimmy Fallon

Natalie Portman is a good actress, but is she good enough for The Tonight Show‘s segment “Mad Lib Theater”? Host Jimmy Fallon challenged Portman to join him in acting out a Mad Libs the pair completed after their interview and things got ridiculous.

In the clip, the pair fills in the blanks in an unknown Mad Libs page, with Fallon asking the actress for various nouns, verbs and adjectives. Portman chooses “Kim Kardashian” as a celebrity name and “Rachel” as a character from Friends. When asked for an insult a kid would say Portman is ready with several lines, including “You suck at Fortnite!” Eventually the duo get in costume in an apple orchard to act out the scene and Portman has a hard time keeping a straight face.

Portman is currently promoting her new movie Lucy In the Sky, which comes out October 4th. The film, directed by Noah Hawley, stars Portman as an astronaut named Lucy Cola who struggles to readjust to civilian life after returning from a space mission. The movie also stars Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Colman Domingo, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman and Tig Notaro. It’s the first theatrical feature film for Hawley, known for creating Fargo and Legion.