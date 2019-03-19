Watch Natalie Portman Crash Land in Family Doldrums in ‘Lucy In the Sky’ Trailer

Natalie Portman plays an astronaut who struggles to readjust to life on Earth after her encounter with the vastness of space in the new trailer for Lucy In the Sky. The film is loosely based on the 2007 tabloid saga of Lisa Nowak, who famously drove from Houston to Orlando, wearing an adult diaper, to kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s new lover.

The new trailer boasts an eerie sci-fi edge as it jumps between sequences of Lucy and her crew floating through outer space and, later, Lucy sitting down to say grace before a family meal. “You go up there, you see the whole universe, and everything here looks so small,” she says.

Seeking connection with someone who might understand how she feels, Lucy strikes up an affair with a fellow astronaut, Mark (played by Jon Hamm), further alienating herself from her family. But when Mark begins sleeping with another woman, Lucy’s life begins to fall apart, and the trailer closes with dramatic shots of guns being loaded and a cop car chase on a rainy night.

Noah Hawley directed Lucy In the Sky, which will also star Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson and Ellen Burstyn. A release date for the film has yet to be announced, but it’s expected to arrive later this year.