Watch Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm’s Astronaut Affair in ‘Lucy in the Sky’ Trailer

In the latest trailer for Natalie Portman astronaut drama Lucy in the Sky, director Noah Hawley contrasts the majestic solitude of space with vindictive romance and professional backstabbing on planet Earth. The film, loosely based on the 2007 tabloid saga of Lisa Nowak, premieres September 11th at the Toronto International Film Festival before its theatrical release on October 4th.

The clip opens with Portman’s character, astronaut Lucy Cola, floating in the vastness of space, as the main keyboard theme from the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” twinkles in the background. “I saw my house from space,” she intones. “Not literally, but my life.”

The protagonist struggles to adjust back to civilian life, but she finds a connection — first casual, then romantic — with fellow astronaut Mark (Jon Hamm). Their relationship grows complicated, even combative: At one point in the preview, Lucy whispers in Mark’s ear, “I know what you’re doing. But you’re gonna lose because I’m a winner.”

The film also stars Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Colman Domingo, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman and Tig Notaro. It marks the theatrical directorial debut for Hawley, who is best known for creating the acclaimed FX series Fargo and Legion.