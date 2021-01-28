 'My Salinger Year': See Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver in Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver Work in a Vintage Literary Agency in 'My Salinger Year'
Home Movies Movie News

Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver Work in a Vintage Literary Agency in ‘My Salinger Year’

Film is based off Joanna Rakoff’s 2014 memoir

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver star in the new trailer for My Salinger Year, out March 5th.

Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, Qualley stars as Joanna Rakoff, who leaves graduate school and moves to New York City to become a writer. She gets hired as an assistant at a literary agency, where she reports to Margaret, played by Weaver. (Weaver’s character is a demanding boss, but not nearly as terrible as her character in 1988’s Working Girl.)

It’s the Nineties, but the office is old-fashioned — decorated with wood-paneled walls and typewriters on the desks. The agency represents J.D. Salinger, and Joanna is tasked with writing standard responses to his many letters of fan mail. She begins to write more personal responses and discovers her own literary voice, encouraging her to pursue her dreams as a writer. “I didn’t want to be ordinary,” she says. “I want to be extraordinary.” My Salinger Year will arrive in theaters and on demand this spring. The film was written and directed by Philippe Falardeau.

Qualley appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the Manson Family member Pussycat. That same year, she starred as Anne Reinking in Fosse/Verdon.

In This Article: J. D. Salinger, Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.