‘Murder Mystery’: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Fight For Innocence in New Trailer

Duo reunites for mystery-comedy, out June 14th on Netflix

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston embark on their honeymoon and become prime suspects in a murder investigation in the new trailer for Murder Mystery, arriving on Netflix on June 14th.

The clip opens with Nick (a mustached Sandler) spoiling his wife Audrey’s (Aniston) murder mystery novel while flying off to Europe for their long-awaited honeymoon. (Does she always play characters who get their books ruined?) Nick, a detective, falls asleep on the plane while Audrey encounters a suave Charles (Luke Evans) in first class, who invites the couple aboard the yacht of an elderly billionaire for the weekend.

Shortly after Nick gets starstruck by an actress (Gemma Arterton), the billionaire of the yacht is tragically murdered. Sandler and Aniston—the only Americans on board—become the prime suspects in the investigation, making for a comical whodunit as they abandon ship and fight for their innocence to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Directed by Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck, Murder Mystery marks the second time Sandler and Aniston have starred in a movie together—the first being 2011’s Just Go With It. Hopefully, this movie won’t be as badly received.

