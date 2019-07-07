‘Mulan’: See First Trailer for Disney’s New Live-Action Remake

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Mulan, the studio’s live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic. The preview premiered Sunday during FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands.

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father,” Disney said of the film.

“Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father.”

Yifei Liu portrays Mulan in the Niki Caro-directed remake, due out March 27th, 2020. Jet Li and Rogue One star Donnie Yen also have roles in the film, but it remains unclear who will fill the role of the dragon Mushu, originally voiced by Eddie Murphy in the 1998 movie.

Mulan is the sixth Disney animated film to receive a live-action remake in the past three years, following Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Dumbo, Aladdin and this summer’s The Lion King. Earlier this week, Disney revealed that Chloe X Halle’s Halle Bailey would portray Ariel in an upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.