‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ Trailer Explores Life, Wisdom of Puerto Rican Astrologer Walter Mercado

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary on the storied Puerto Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado, Mucho Mucho Amor, set to premiere July 8th.

For decades, Mercado was one of the most celebrated figures on Spanish-language television — an extravagant, endlessly positive, gender non-conforming sage who dispensed horoscopes, fortunes and the wisdom of the stars to over 120 million viewers at his peak. “From the moment I was born, I knew that I was not like everybody,” Mercado says in an interview in the trailer. “Everything about me was different.”

Per a press release, Mucho Mucho Amor was filmed during the last two years of Mercado’s life (he died in 2019), and features extensive interviews with him as he grappled with aging and his legacy, and prepped for one last star-studded show. It also digs into Mercado’s notable disappearance from the public eye later in his career, a move that was prompted in part by a devastating legal battle, in which he effectively lost the rights to his own name.

Mucho Mucho Amor was directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch. Along with Mercado, it will feature interviews with fans such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eugenio Derbez and Raul de Molina.