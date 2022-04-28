‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Trailer: Lesley Manville Covets Dior

Lesley Manville heads to the city of lights in the first trailer for Focus Features’ Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, in theaters July 15. In the clip, Manville plays a British housekeeper named Ada Harris whose dream to own a Christian Dior couture gown takes her on a whirlwind, heart-warming adventure to Paris.

The film, directed by Anthony Fabian, also stars Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, and Rose Williams. It’s based on a novel by author Paul Gallico, which was first published in 1958, and was made in partnership with with the House of Dior.

Manville will star as Princess Margaret in the final two seasons of The Crown, the first of which is set to premiere this fall. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 2017’s Phantom Thread, another film about couture fashion.