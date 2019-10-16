‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Musical Headed to Broadway

A new musical based on the 1993 Robin Williams classic, Mrs. Doubtfire, will premiere on Broadway in the spring of 2020.

The plot of the new musical will be fairly similar to the original movie, in which Williams played an out-of-work actor who loses custody of his kids in a divorce and decides to disguise himself as a Scottish nanny in order to stay close to his children.

Tony nominee Rob McClure will star as Daniel/Mrs. Doubtfire, Jenn Gambatese will play his ex-wife Miranda Hillard and Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell will play the three kids, Lydia, Christopher and Natalie.

The cast also boasts Brad Oscar as Daniel’s brother, Frank, and Mark Evans as Miranda’s new boyfriend, Stuart Dunmeyer. The main cast includes two characters created for the musical as well, Wanda Sellner, played by Charity Angél Dawson, and Andre, played by J. Harrison Ghee.

Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks will direct the show, Lorin Latarro will choreograph and Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell wrote the book. Kirkpatrick also wrote the music and lyrics with his brother, Wayne Kirkpatrick, having previously collaborated on the Tony-nominated music for Something Rotten!

Prior to its Broadway run, the Mrs. Doubtfire musical will have its world premiere at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, running from November 26th to December 29th. Tickets are available on the 5th Avenue Theatre’s website.

Previews for the show will begin March 9th, 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, while opening night is slated for April 5th. Tickets will go on sale November 1st at 10 a.m. ET, although American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets from October 16th through October 25th, while Audience Rewards members can buy tickets from October 25th through November 1st at 9:59 a.m.