‘I Am Not Your Negro’ and 11 Other Social Justice Films Available to Stream Online For Free

Studios have made a number of films about the black experience in America available for free streaming, as a response to the recent protests over the death of George Floyd

Tim Chan

the hate u give stream online free

ErikaDoss/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

As protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement continue to spark action across the country, some of the biggest movie studios in Hollywood have made a number of films about social justice and racism available to stream online for free.

Warner Bros. was the first to jump on board the initiative, making its 2019 civil rights legal drama, Just Mercy, available for free streaming earlier this month.

Paramount Pictures followed suit days later, releasing the Oscar-nominated Selma for free on most digital platforms, much to director Ava DuVernay’s satisfaction. “I believe these films should be available to all at no cost, especially in these important times,” she wrote in an Instagram post promoting the film’s re-release. “We’ve gotta understand where we’ve been to strategize where we’re going. History helps us create the blueprint.”

From the young adult drama, The Hate U Give, to the documentary, I Am Not Your Negro (based on an unfinished James Baldwin manuscript), here are some of the titles available to stream online for free right now.

Alistream free on Amazon

Antwone Fisherstream free on Amazon

The Black Power Mixtapestream for free on Amazon

The Hate U Give – stream for free on Amazon (read the book that inspired the movie here)

I Am Not Your Negrostream for free on Kanopy | rent for $0.99 on Amazon or stream for free with an Amazon Prime membership

Just Mercy – stream for free on Amazon (read the book that inspired the movie here)

Ken Burns: The Central Park Five – stream for free with an Amazon Prime membership

Marshallrent for $3.99 on Amazon or stream for free with an Amazon Prime membership

The Secret Life of Beesstream for free on Amazon (read the book that inspired the movie here)

Selmastream for free on Amazon

Toni Morrison: Pieces I Amstream for free on HooplaDigital

Winniestream for free on PBS

In This Article: Black Lives Matter, George Floyd Protests, RS Recommends

