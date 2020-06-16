‘I Am Not Your Negro’ and 11 Other Social Justice Films Available to Stream Online For Free

As protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement continue to spark action across the country, some of the biggest movie studios in Hollywood have made a number of films about social justice and racism available to stream online for free.
Warner Bros. was the first to jump on board the initiative, making its 2019 civil rights legal drama, Just Mercy, available for free streaming earlier this month.
Paramount Pictures followed suit days later, releasing the Oscar-nominated Selma for free on most digital platforms, much to director Ava DuVernay’s satisfaction. “I believe these films should be available to all at no cost, especially in these important times,” she wrote in an Instagram post promoting the film’s re-release. “We’ve gotta understand where we’ve been to strategize where we’re going. History helps us create the blueprint.”
Happy to share: Paramount Pictures is offering SELMA for free rental on all US digital platforms for June, starting now. Just go to your cable on demand or iTunes or Amazon or whatever you use to rent films, and it’s free. Netflix has also made 13TH available for free on YouTube. I believe these films should be available to all at no cost, especially in these important times. We’ve gotta understand where we’ve been to strategize where we’re going. History helps us create the blueprint. Onward.
From the young adult drama, The Hate U Give, to the documentary, I Am Not Your Negro (based on an unfinished James Baldwin manuscript), here are some of the titles available to stream online for free right now.
Ali – stream free on Amazon
Antwone Fisher – stream free on Amazon
The Black Power Mixtape – stream for free on Amazon
The Hate U Give – stream for free on Amazon (read the book that inspired the movie here)
I Am Not Your Negro – stream for free on Kanopy | rent for $0.99 on Amazon or stream for free with an Amazon Prime membership
Just Mercy – stream for free on Amazon (read the book that inspired the movie here)
Ken Burns: The Central Park Five – stream for free with an Amazon Prime membership
Marshall – rent for $3.99 on Amazon or stream for free with an Amazon Prime membership
The Secret Life of Bees – stream for free on Amazon (read the book that inspired the movie here)
Selma – stream for free on Amazon
Toni Morrison: Pieces I Am – stream for free on HooplaDigital
Winnie – stream for free on PBS