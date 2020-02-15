Trailers of the Week: ‘Cut Throat City,’ The French Dispatch,’ ‘The Hunt’ and More

Beef House

Meet the Beef Boys, TV’s newest (and perhaps strangest) sitcom family with Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim at the helm. While the multi-camera aesthetic and canned laughter give nods to sitcoms like Full House, the goings-on of the Beef Boys’ household are a far cry from that of the Tanners. Tim leads a game of strip poker right at the kitchen table, Eric presents his wife with a “sexual egg,” and for an unfathomable reason, there are twenty-five gallons of mayonnaise in their refrigerator. (Mar. 29)

Cut Throat City

The upcoming RZA-directed film takes us back to 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina’s destruction. A group of childhood friends return to their hometown only to find out that FEMA isn’t going to cover the funds needed for the Lower Ninth Ward to rebuild. Facing scarce options and apocalyptic-level devastation, they seek the help of a notorious local gangster. Naturally, things begin to spiral. The clip teases a botched casino heist that not only brings the detectives out on their trail but puts them on the wrong side of a local warlord. Starring T.I., Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, and Shameik Moore, the drama’s trailer ends with a harsh look at reality: “Katrina’s always been with us,” says a voiceover, “just had a bunch of different names.” (Apr. 10)

Enormous: The Gorge Story

Before the Gorge became one of America’s most beloved outdoor concert venues, it was a seemingly-crazy idea that was almost dismissed. A new documentary film charts the venue’s history and celebrates what it has come to mean to fans and artists alike. Martin Hanson, Gorge Campground founder, remembers his initial reaction: “Who the hell would come here?” He could not have predicted the Gorge would become a favorite of artists such as Dave Matthews, Steve Miller, and Pearl Jam’s Micke McCready – all of whom give testament to the venue in the film. As Matthews says in the clip, “There’s no place like it in the world.” (Apr. 28)

The French Dispatch

Bill Murray stars as a wrangler of ex-patriate journalists/editor of the Dispatch in Wes Anderson’s latest film. As described by Tilda Swinton in a voiceover, the Dispatch is “a factual weekly report on the subjects of politics, the arts — high and low — and diverse stories of human interest.” What can Dispatch readers actually expect? The clip previews several stories in the making including a most unconventional artist (portrayed by Benicio del Toro) and his refusal to sell his work; the occupations of May 1968 and one ardent young protester (portrayed by Timothée Chalamet); and an elaborate kidnapping scheme involving the culinary world. (Jul. 24)

The Green Knight

Director David Lowery is bringing the 14th-century story “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” to the big screen, and the new teaser isn’t lacking when it comes to cryptic medieval imagery: grim-fated puppets, tarot cards, human skulls, bloody hatchets – it’s all here. For Sir Gawain (portrayed by Dev Patel), the question of his bravery and honor is at stake, leading him on an epic quest. The clip’s last moments highlight Gawain’s face to face encounter with the Green Knight – who is just as formidable as one would expect. (May 29)

The Hunt

After being scrapped last fall, the poltical-satire thriller is back with a new official teaser. Set to the Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See,” the clip follows a group of twelve “deplorables” who have been captured by “liberal elites” who intend to hunt them for sport. Determined to fight back, the “deplorables” ban together to form a plan – which includes no shortage of exaggerated violence. You may wonder, as one character voices, “What kind of sick people would even think of something like that?” Another deadpans his response: “White people. We’re the worst.” (Mar. 13)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Dev Patel brings Charles Dickens’ famed protagonist David Copperfield to life in the film adaptation of Dickens’ eighth novel. “My boyhood days seem now like a scarcely believable fiction,” Copperfield says at the clip’s onset. Glimpses of Victorian England and a youth spent on a factory’s floor set the scene for Copperfield’s eventual plea for help to his wealthy Aunt Betsy (portrayed by Tilda Swinton). “What do we do with him?” she wonders. From there, Copperfield’s life unfolds with a bit of whimsy as the clip teases him falling in love, flying a kite, and even speaking with a younger version of himself. (May 8)

Stranger Things 4

One of the biggest questions going into the show’s fourth season is finally answered in the new teaser: Hopper (portrayed by David Harbour) is very much alive, and he’s working through the harsh Russia winter on the railroad tracks. While not much else is revealed about the new plot, we get acquainted with the bleak Soviet-era outpost where soldiers stand armed and hard labor reigns. (Jul. 4)