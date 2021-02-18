Fighters Gather for the Ultimate Bout in New Red Band ‘Mortal Kombat’ Trailer

A legion of fighters from around the world gather for the ultimate tournament in the new, very gruesome red band trailer for Mortal Kombat, set to arrive on theaters and HBO Max April 16th.

The latest film adaptation of the video game franchise is centered around a new character, an MMA fighter named Cole Young, played by Lewis Tan. Cole finds himself hunted by Sub-Zero, the best warrior of Outworld emperor Shang Tsung, and soon discovers that his mysterious dragon birthmark is an invitation of sorts to an apocryphal fighting tournament.

“Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with,” the film’s longline reads. “Once he is brought to the temple of Lord Raiden, Cole begins his training with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano. Soon he will stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.”

Mortal Kombat was directed by Simon McQuoid. The cast also includes Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Joe Taslim, Mechad Brooks, Tadanobu Asano, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, and Sisi Stringer.