‘The First Time’ With Morena Baccarin

Brazilian-American actress and Firefly star Morena Baccarin joined Rolling Stone‘s The First Time to discuss Greenland, the upcoming apocalyptic thriller she co-stars in with Gerard Butler. The film drops on on-demand on December 18th.

The film follows John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife (Baccarin), and their son Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd) as they try to escape a comet on track to hit Earth — and all the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

After reading the script, the actress says she felt drawn to her character’s role and the way the film’s backstory differs from a typical disaster film: “I felt like it had a great message and it wasn’t just your typical disaster movie where you have a bunch of scientists trying to figure out how to save the world. You had a family at the core of it that had issues; that were normal, regular people [who] were trying to survive.”

Baccarin goes on to share how excited she was about her character’s integral role in the film: “You had a mom who was equal-parts to the male hero of the film; a tough person — somebody who fought for her beliefs and for her family,” she said. “She was really strong, powerful, and really active; and I just felt, ‘Finally, an action movie where I get to partake.’”

The Gotham actress later touches on her first time coming to the U.S. from Brazil — as a 7-year-old — before officially moving at the age of 10. “I did not know what to expect. I just remember everyone telling me how cold it was going to be. My mom laid out two outfits. I put both of them on because I thought it was so cold that I should have two pants on, and two shirts, and two sweaters, and two pairs of socks; and [my mom] was like, ‘Hold on, [you’re] going to be on an airplane!’”

When asked about her first time seeing herself on screen, Baccarin spoke about playing Inara Serra in Firefly: “I remember being terrified, not wanting to see it, but at the same time so curious,” she said. “I thought, ‘This is the most bizarre experience ever and this show is so insane; nobody is going to watch it.’ And nobody did [at first], and then they did, and then it became a cult classic. And I remember this feeling that maybe I was going to walk down the street and everybody was going to know me, but that’s really not how it works.”

The Juilliard graduate went on to share her experience acting alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool, her first time working on a Brazilian production, and the story of why she had to miss her son’s first birthday in order to be on set for Gotham. She also shared how she first got involved in the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps refugees resettle into the United States.