An Honor Student Is Charged With Felony Murder in ‘Monster’ Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Monster, the Anthony Mandler-directed legal drama based on the novel of the same name by Walter Dean Myers. The film first premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and it’s finally getting a wide release on Netflix’s streaming platform on May 7th.

Monster stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Steve Harmon, a 17-year-old honor student, photographer, and film buff who lives with his family in Harlem and attends an elite high school. When Steve is suddenly convicted of felony murder, what follows is a complex legal battle and a race to save him from spending the rest of his life in prison. The novel, released in 1999, was a finalist for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, as well as a nominee for the Coretta Scott King Award for Authors.

The film’s cast also includes Jennifer Hudson as Steve’s mother and Jeffrey Wright as his father, along with Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir “Nas” Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington. Mandler adapted the novel from a script written by Radha Blank, Cole Wiley, and Janece Shaffer. Monster was produced by Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron L. Gilbert, Mike Jackson, and Edward Tyler Nahem.