Watch Molly Shannon as Emily Dickinson in New ‘Wild Nights With Emily’ Trailer

Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon looks to rewrite the legacy of Emily Dickinson in the new trailer for the upcoming biopic, Wild Nights With Emily, out April 12th.

Written and directed by Madeleine Olnek, the film seeks to recast Dickinson not as a delicate, virginal recluse, but a lively, clever writer who found love through a life-long relationship with her sister-in-law, Susan Huntington Gilbert Dickinson (played by Susan Ziegler). Presented as a comedy of manners, the trailer teases the romance with a mix of passion and humor, like when Emily hands Susan a poem and the latter accidentally reads the recipe on the opposite side.

Along with chronicling Emily and Susan’s relationship, Wild Nights With Emily also examines the difficulties Dickinson faced as woman writer in the late 19th century. In the trailer, she repeatedly comes up against male gatekeepers who don’t understand her genius, though she does eventually encounter a conniving would-be-writer – who also happens to be her brother’s lover – that wants to use Emily’s talent to advance her own career.

Wild Nights With Emily also stars Amy Seimetz, Brett Gelman, Kevin Seal and Jackie Monahan.

Along with Wild Nights With Emily, Apple is prepping a new comedy series, Dickinson, that will star Hailee Steinfeld in the title role. In 2016, Cynthia Nixon portrayed Dickinson in Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion.