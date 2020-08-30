‘The First Time’ With Auli’i Cravalho

On the heels of starring in the Netflix film All Together Now, Auliʻi Cravalho talks Moana, meeting Dewayne Johnson, and Facetiming Lin Manuel-Miranda in the latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time.”

Cravalho kicked off with the first time she watched Moana, the beloved Disney animation film she starred in. After screening it on a producer’s laptop, she saw it in theaters at the premiere. “It was hectic and mind-blowing to hear everyone’s reactions to the things that I was like, ‘I hope people find that funny,'” she recalled. “And then it landed and I was like, ‘Oh, this is what it feels like to make a movie!”

Cravalho then hilariously explained the first time she met her Moana co-star Dewayne Johnson, which was at a press shoot. “I remember him smelling very good and him also being very like, shiny,” she said of their photoshoot. “He glowed. I remember him grabbing onto his arm and being like, “‘Wow, what a bicep!'”

The actress and singer, who was born and raised in Hawaii, also spoke of the significance of Moana: “I knew how important it was from the very beginning to have a Polynesian heroine,” she said, “and to have someone who is in control of her own story. As a young teenager myself, that was so empowering. So I knew from the get go that I’ve got to make my family proud, and it’ll also change my life. And it has.”

Elsewhere, Cravalho discussed performing in The Little Mermaid Live!, reading the script for All Together Now, and FaceTiming with Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda, who wrote the music for Moana. “He was working on the premiere of that amazing Broadway show and he was also working on Moana simultaneously,” she said. “The man is a beast.”