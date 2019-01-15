‘Mission: Impossible’ Sets Sequels for Summer 2021, 2022

Tom Cruise will return to the Mission: Impossible franchise for a seventh and eighth time as the actor revealed Monday that a pair of sequels will arrive in the summers of 2021 and 2022.

Variety reports that Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the franchise’s last two films – 2015’s Rogue Nation and 2018’s Fallout – is closing on a deal to write and direct the next two installments. “Missions: Accepted,” McQuarrie tweeted Monday night.

While Cruise films the in-production Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, McQuarrie will work on the Mission: Impossible sequels, with plans to shoot the two films back-to-back in order to accomplish its summer 2021 and 2022 goals; the sequels will also avoid a 2020 box office showdown with Top Gun: Maverick as that blockbuster arrives June 26th next year.

Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/V6SNvZx2La — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) January 15, 2019

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, released in July 2018, grossed $220 million domestically with a total of over $790 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of both the M:I series and of Cruise’s career. In addition to its success at the box office, Fallout was also critically acclaimed; Peter Travers awarded the film a four-out-of-five star review.

“There’s a rumor that Fallout may be the last big-screen Mission: Impossible we get,” Travers wrote at the time. “If so, then at least Cruise – who started this series of super-sized, adrenaline-fueled blockbusters 22 years ago – is going out in a blaze of glory.”