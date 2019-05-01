×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next 'The Handmaid's Tale': June Finds Powerful Allies in Unnerving Season 3 Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Mindy Kaling Revives ‘Old,’ ‘White’ Talk Show in ‘Late Night’ Trailer

Emma Thompson co-stars in Amazon comedy film

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mindy Kaling plays a bold but inexperienced comedy writer trying to revive a stale, culturally monochrome talk show in the hilarious new trailer for Late Night. The film hits Amazon Studios on June 7th.

The clip opens with Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson), the “first female late-night talk show host on a major network,” fielding questions from reporters about a lack of gender and ethnic diversity on her creative team. “Funny is funny,” she says — but a journalist interjects, “as long as you’re white, male and from an elite college, like your writing staff.”

Desperate to hire a female writer, Newbury impulsively brings on Kaling’s character, Molly Patel, a chemical plant efficiency expert from the Philadelphia suburbs. As rumors build of the network firing Newbury for a younger male host, she works with Patel to make the show funnier and edgier — or, as the new writer puts it, a little less “old” and “white.” Meanwhile, Patel fights for her place in the industry: “I will not be marginalized because no one here looks like me,” she says.

Related

oceans 8 trailer the met
'Ocean's 8': See Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling Pull Off Jewel Heist
Mindy Kaling on 'The Mindy Project,' Grueling Vacations and Weird Smoothies

John Lithgow, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott and Amy Ryan co-star in the film. Kaling also wrote and produced the project, and Nisha Ganatra (Transparent, Better Things) directed.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad