‘Late Night’: Watch Mindy Kaling Bust Up the Boys’ Club in New Trailer

Mindy Kaling plays a young writer tasked with resuscitating the career of a floundering TV host, played by Emma Thompson, in the new trailer for Late Night, out June 7th via Amazon.

Late Night is centered around Thompson’s character, Katherine Newbury, a late-night talk show pioneer who’s nevertheless battling both bad ratings and accusations that she’s a “woman who hates women.” In an effort turn her fortunes around and save her show, Katherine taps Kaling’s character Molly as a diversity hire to break up the monotony of her otherwise all-male writing staff.

The new trailer teases Molly’s journey from a naive newcomer, delivering inspirational quotes to herself before getting smacked by a garbage bag, to a key part of Katherine’s writing team and ultimately the host’s necessary foil. “I need you, Molly, I need your pushiness and lack of boundaries,” Katherine says at the end of the trailer. “You love me,” Molly earnestly replies, prompting Katherine to awkwardly try to cover her tracks.

Kaling wrote Late Night, while Nisha Ganatra directed it. The film also stars John Lithgow, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott and Amy Ryan.