 Millie Bobby Brown Is Developing a Netflix Film With Her Sister – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Prince's Massive '1999' Box Set to Contain 35 Previously Unreleased Recordings Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Millie Bobby Brown Is Developing a Netflix Film With Her Sister

Stranger Things star will adapt A Time Lost from original story

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Millie Bobby Brown

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Netflix is working on a new film, A Time Lost, with Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star is developing the movie with her older sister, Paige Brown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based off an original story by the Brown siblings, centered on “a long-standing feud between two Long Island families that comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.” Anna Klassen, who is penning the script for another Netflix project, Dorothy and Alice, will adapt the screenplay for A Time Lost.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” the Brown sisters said in a statement. “It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labor of love, literally.”

The 15-year-old star recently appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. She’s currently in production for the film Enola Holmes, about the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, in which she stars and is credited as a producer.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad