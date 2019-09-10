Millie Bobby Brown Is Developing a Netflix Film With Her Sister

Netflix is working on a new film, A Time Lost, with Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star is developing the movie with her older sister, Paige Brown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based off an original story by the Brown siblings, centered on “a long-standing feud between two Long Island families that comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.” Anna Klassen, who is penning the script for another Netflix project, Dorothy and Alice, will adapt the screenplay for A Time Lost.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” the Brown sisters said in a statement. “It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labor of love, literally.”

The 15-year-old star recently appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. She’s currently in production for the film Enola Holmes, about the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, in which she stars and is credited as a producer.