See Miles Morales Plunge Into the Multiverse in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)’ First Look

Miles Morales plunges into the multiverse in the first look at the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) — the first of a two-part continuation of the beloved 2018 film — swings into theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

In the two-minute clip from the upcoming movie, Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is revisited by another dimension’s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), who draws him back into the “Spider-Verse.” He’s then teleported to (presumably) a world populated by Miguel O’Hara a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac, who cameoed the role in the post-credits scene of the 2018 film but will play a larger role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Like the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, ending the Disney/Pixar reign in the category and was named “the greatest Spidey movie of all time” by Rolling Stone — the sequel was written by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, along with Shang-Chi screenwriter David Callahan. Part Two will arrive in 2023, Lord and Miller told EW.

“Miles’ story is an epic,” they said. “We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”