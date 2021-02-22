 Mila Kunis to Star in 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Adaptation - Rolling Stone
Mila Kunis to Star in ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Adaptation

Jessica Knoll will write the screenplay for her 2015 mystery novel

Angie Martoccio

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Mila Kunis of 'Four Good Days' attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 2 on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Mila Kunis is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Luckiest Girl Alive, Deadline reports.

Based on the 2015 New York Times bestselling novel by Jessica Knoll, the film’s plot revolves around Ani FaNelli, a women’s magazine editor who is preparing for her wedding in Nantucket. However, her seemingly perfect life begins to unravel when she’s interviewed for a crime documentary, recalling being sexually assaulted as a teenager.

Knoll initially claimed the gang rape in the novel was fiction, but later wrote an essay admitting that it was drawn from her own traumatic experience as a teenager. “I was so conditioned to not talk about it that it didn’t even occur to me to be forthcoming,” she told The New York Times in 2016. “I want to make people feel like they can talk about it, like they don’t have to be ashamed of it.”

Luckiest Girl Alive will be directed by Mike Barker — director and executive producer of The Handmaid’s Tale — while Kunis will produce. Knoll will write the screenplay.

Earlier this month, Kunis starred in the new film Breaking News in Yuba County, alongside Allison Janney, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Juliette Lewis, Wanda Sykes, and more.

